Nintendo Switch Online members can try out Monster Hunter Rise for free

If you’ve held off buying Monster Hunter Rise since it came out in 2021, now is your chance to try it for free; a trial is currently available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

From now until March 17, a Monster Hunter Rise trial will be available to download and play. However, you will need to be part of Nintendo Switch Online to gain access.

Time to join the hunt!



Sharpen your weapons and fight fearsome foes in Monster Hunter Rise, now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to play until 3/17, 11:59pm PT! #MHRise



During this trial period, an uncapped version of the game will be available to try. This means you’ve got days to adventure as far through the game as you can taking on a variety of unique beasts along the way.

While we couldn’t confirm ourselves, reports claim any progress made during the trial will carry over to the full game, should you choose to purchase it following your test.

Monster Hunter Rise launched in March of 2021 to both critic and audience praise. Metacritic gives the game 88 percent from 122 critic reviews. There hasn’t been a better time to test out Monster Hunter, so if you’ve been holding off, make sure you take advantage of the deal.