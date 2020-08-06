Nintendo Switch has sold 61.44 million units, close to overtaking NES’ lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch console sold 5.8 million units ts in just three months, boosting its lifetime sales to 61.44 million units, according to the company’s latest quarterly financial report.

The sales statistics are updated as of June 30. The Nintendo Switch retains its ranking as the third best-selling home console the company has produced. It is less than 500,000 units away from overtaking the legendary NES.

Console Hardware Sales (Million) Wii 101.63 NES 61.91 Nintendo Switch 61.44 SNES 49.10 Table information via Nintendo

The company stated that sales for the console “started out strong”. The results represent a year-on-year increase of 166.6 percent for the Switch console, and 123 percent for software sales.

Nintendo cited new releases Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition and Clubhouse Games, both of which sold over one million units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continued its strong performance as the surprise gaming blockbuster of the year. The life simulation game sold 10.63 million units in the quarter to end up with lifetime sales of 22.4 million units, good for the second spot on the Switch’s all-time top-selling game titles. The latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise has achieved the record in just four months of sales.