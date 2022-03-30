Nintendo shares reportedly drop 6 percent in Tokyo after The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delay announcement

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel was officially delayed until 2023 yesterday, resulting in Nintendo shares reportedly dropping six percent after trading closed in Tokyo.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the most iconic and popular Nintendo Switch titles to date, and fans everywhere are excited for the sequel to continue the adventure. But the sequel has officially been delayed and fans won’t see the new game until 2023.

Nintendo shares dropped six percent in Tokyo after the announcement, according to Reuters, although Nintendo shares were up 25 percent year to date when the market closed. While this is a significant dip, Nintendo is still going strong with popular newly released titles like Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel was initially planned to be released at some point in 2022, but a solid release date was never announced. The delay announcement explained that the sequel will take place “in the skies above” alongside the adventure on the ground, giving players a small hint at what’s to come.

The first Breath of the Wild game was also delayed and it was still critically acclaimed when it was finally released. A new release date for the sequel was not revealed.