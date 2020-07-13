Nintendo makes physical Smash Bros. invites available to Japanese users with new letter set

A new Super Smash Bros. letter set was revealed as a My Nintendo gift earlier today. The set features the iconic Smash Bros. invitation, envelopes, and a Smash letter seal to help fans “feel like you’re in the battle.”

Japanese My Nintendo users will be able to redeem the gift set for 400 platinum points starting Wednesday, July 15.

The gift set is limited to Japanese consumers, however. While there will certainly be a huge global appeal considering the popularity of Smash, it’s unclear if the themed set will become available worldwide.

The Smash community has recently been rocked with a slate of sexual assault and harassment allegations, with several well-known community figures finding the courage to post their stories online. Alleged abusers include prominent Smash figures such as Cinnamon “Cinnpie” Dunson, Richard “Keitaro” King, Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios, and Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate received its 8.0 update at the end of June, adding Min Min from ARMS to the game’s roster of fighters.