Nintendo launches The Game Awards sale for Monster Hunter Rise, Breath of the Wild, and more

The Game Awards are here and not only the award winners are not the only ones taking home Ws. Nintendo launched its Game Awards sale today, which means a ton of its most popular games are available with some hefty discounts.
The sale includes games that have been nominated or won awards at The Game Awards in the past. This sale will run from now until Dec. 15, so don’t wait too long if you plan on taking advantage.
Some highlights include the most recent addition to the Monster Hunter Rise, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Doom Eternal, and much more.
Here’s a complete look at everything on sale and their new discounted prices.
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|$41.99 from $59.99
|Monster Hunter Rise
|$44.99 from $59.99
|The Legen of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|$41.99 from $59.99
|Doom Eternal
|$23.99 from $59.99
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|$11.99 from $29.99
|Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda
|$17.49 from $24.99
|Fifa 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition
|$19.99 from $39.99
|Octopath Traveler
|$41.99 from $59.99
|Spelunky 2
|$15.99 from $19.99
|The Forgotten City – Cloud Version
|$23.99 from $29.99
|No Longer Home
|$9.74 from $14.99
|Splatoon 2
|$41.99 from $59.99
|Spiritfarer
|$14.99 from $29.99
|CARRION
|$11.99 from $19.99
|Raji: An Ancient Epic
|$12.49 from $24.99
|Roki
|$7.99 from $19.99
|Through the Darkest of Times
|$4.99 from $14.99