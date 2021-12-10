Nintendo launches The Game Awards sale for Monster Hunter Rise, Breath of the Wild, and more

The Game Awards are here and not only the award winners are not the only ones taking home Ws. Nintendo launched its Game Awards sale today, which means a ton of its most popular games are available with some hefty discounts.

The sale includes games that have been nominated or won awards at The Game Awards in the past. This sale will run from now until Dec. 15, so don’t wait too long if you plan on taking advantage.

🏆 The Winner & Nominee deals are here! Save up to 30% on select digital games & DLC in honor of #TheGameAwards, now through 12/15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.https://t.co/M8uFNZK87p pic.twitter.com/ZYYc8YurrN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 9, 2021

Some highlights include the most recent addition to the Monster Hunter Rise, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Doom Eternal, and much more.

Here’s a complete look at everything on sale and their new discounted prices.