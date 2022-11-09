Nintendo is delving further into mobile game development with new partnership

Nintendo has entered a new venture to further boost its mobile gaming arsenal in partnership with mobile gaming developer, DeNA.

As announced in Nintendo’s latest fiscal year 2023 earnings report, the creators of Mario revealed that it joined forces with DeNA to create a new company known as Nintendo Systems. This joint venture is made for “research and development, as well as operations to strengthen the digitalization of Nintendo’s business, in addition to the creation of value-added services.”

Nintendo first partnered with DeNA in 2015 to develop some of its mobile titles, including Super Mario Run, Mario Kart Tour, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp. Now, Nintendo will be lending 80 percent of the capital for Nintendo Systems, where DeNA will do the work to produce more games while being entrusted “with the joint development and operation of membership services for various devices.”

“With the integrated hardware-software model at the core of its business, Nintendo also strives to provide enhanced experience and service outside of its dedicated gaming system,” Nintendo said. “In order to provide this experience in a holistic manner, Nintendo is working to maintain and expand its relationship with consumers primarily through Nintendo Account.”

This follows the claim made by Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki about the possible re-evaluation of Nintendo Switch’s price tag because of the weakening value of the Japanese Yen. Though, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, on the other hand (via Reuters) pointed out that the company has no plans to raise the price of its console despite the current situation of the Japanese currency.