Nintendo gets a leg up over PlayStation, Xbox heading into The Game Awards

Nintendo has developed an early lead at the 2023 Game Awards before the awards have even been given out.

The Mario makers accrued 15 nominations for different titles spread across multiple categories on Nov 13. This places the company two nominations ahead of PlayStation, which sits in second place.

While we’ll have to wait until Dec. 7 for the winners to be revealed, it seems Nintendo has the best shot at winning at least one category. Some of its biggest titles of this year are up against 2023’s heaviest hitters, however.

Here’s a look at the top nominated publishers for #TheGameAwards on December 7.



Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sits amongst the nominees for the Game of the Year in 2023, with games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, and Spider-Man 2. But Nintendo’s GOTY nominations don’t end there. The newly released Super Mario Bros. Wonder already sits alongside TOTK despite arriving on shelves toward the end of October.

Currently, Nintendo has a presence in nine out of the 31 awards. The Super Mario Bros. developers can potentially win in categories like Best Game Direction, Best Adaption, Best Art Direction, and Best Score and Music.

A few of these categories also sport multiple titles from Nintendo’s 2023 catalog.

Nintendo’s 2022 Game Awards endeavor was just as successful as this year appears to be. Out of the 32 categories available, Nintendo had 10 nominations.

Titles like Xenoblade Chronicles 3 fell short of FromSoftware’s powerhouse Elden Ring in the GOTY category but took home victories in areas like Best Action Game with Bayonetta 3 leading the pack.

Whether Nintendo can have as much success as 2022 will be determined when The Game Awards commences on Dec. 7. But with titles like TOTK under its belt, it’s safe to say Nintendo is in with a shot.