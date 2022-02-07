Nintendo EU getting a huge sale on its eShop

Starting Feb. 10, the Nintendo EU eShop will have over 1,000 games on sale in its February Fest sale.

Beginning at 2pm U.K. time on Feb. 10, those who own a Nintendo Switch in that region will have access to over 1,000 games that will be on sale for up to 75 percent off retail price. Since the sale event starts on Feb. 10, there’s no indication of which games will be on sale, but gamers are wary that this will mostly include shovelware.

Shovelware is a term for video games that are low-quality or poorly made. Because the Nintendo eShop has so many games from a wide variety of developers, many of the games that are pushed from the sale are those that few gamers have an interest in.

Enjoy savings on 1,000+ Nintendo Switch games in the February Fest Nintendo eShop Sale, starting this Thursday at 2pm (UK time).



Bookmark the link below and come back on Thursday: https://t.co/56zhcBihd2 pic.twitter.com/4B1APx8IJl — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 7, 2022

In the past, some gamers have been able to pick up older titles such as the Doom remake, Ori and the Blind Forest, and other highly regarded indie games. Many popular titles, such as anything from the Pokémon franchise or Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and other similar games almost never go on sale, even if the game is very old.

There’s also no indication on whether the North American region will have access to the same sale. In the past, Nintendo has started a similar sale for the region after the EU sale was announced, but it’s not guaranteed. And so far, there’s been no announcement of any such sale for the NA region.

If you’re from the EU region, it’s worth a look to see if a game that’s been sitting on your wish list for a while goes on sale later this week since the titles can be up to 75 percent off during the sale.