Nintendo adds 5 more Sega Genesis games to Switch Online

These five SEGA titles will join a list of more than 20 16-bit classics available to members.

Nintendo has announced that five new arcade games from the SEGA Genesis library have been added to Nintendo Switch Online.

Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl, Dynamite Headdy, Sword of Vermilion, and Thunder Force II are the latest additions to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack, which launched in October, and are now available to play. Altered Beast is definitely one of those classic titles that’s worth giving a try, even if it’s just to hear that infamously terrible voiceover saying “rise from your grave.”

5 additional #SEGAGenesis games are now available for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members! Which will you play first?



– Altered Beast

– ToeJam & Earl

– Dynamite Headdy

– Sword of Vermilion

– Thunder Force II pic.twitter.com/MhtISzBN0M — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 17, 2021

Apart from all of the regular benefits of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription service offers paying members the chance to play a selection of classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games. These five new additions will join a list of over 20 SEGA and Nintendo 64 titles that are available to members, such as the recently added Paper Mario and Banjo Kazooie.

The membership price starts at $49.99 for 12 months (or just over $4 a month). A family membership is also available for up to seven people. Players who already have a basic Nintendo Switch Online membership can get a discount on the addition of the Expansion Pack depending on how much time is left on their current active membership.