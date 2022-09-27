New The Last of Us HBO trailer shows fans what to expect from upcoming TV adaptation next year

Pascal and Ramsey hit the big screen as the iconic The Last of Us characters.

HBO’s visual recapturing of The Last of Us is due in 2023, but fans have been graced with a nearly two-minute trailer today detailing snippets of the story beats we’ll encounter along the journey.

The show creators finally gave viewers The Last of Us itch they were dying to scratch. Today’s trailer presents itself as a replication of the video game title, with similar plot points and dangers throughout the story.

Fans got a sneak peek of Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, with shots of incredibly detailed “clickers” and high-impact action. The trailer showcased several different locations featuring vast snowy fields and claustrophobic, darkly lit alleyways in what seems like a thrilling and intense experience for all fans.

Despite the similarities to the game’s story, co-president of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann teased earlier in the year that “you ain’t seen nothing yet,” potentially hinting at some surprises along the way.

You ain’t seen nothing yet. — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) August 21, 2022

Fans previously got a small snippet during an HBO 2023 trailer, showcasing all the upcoming titles they had planned for next year. The trailer featured House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, Succession, and highlighted the upcoming TV adaption of The Last of Us.