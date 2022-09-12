New PlayStation State of Play set for mid-September

The featured titles are all going to be upcoming releases.

Sony isn’t making things easy for gamers on Sept. 13, announcing it will join Nintendo on the dance floor and stream a new State of Play presentation at 5pm CT.

With this State of Play, it sounds like Sony will focus on spotlighting upcoming games from Japanese developers for at least a portion of the stream, though the company does also mention global devs being involved too—meaning it won’t focus solely on one region.

State of Play returns tomorrow, September 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2.



Tune in at 3 PM PT / 11 PM BST: https://t.co/pB7wQ5ipwv pic.twitter.com/GfbT4uK1Cy — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2022

The entire broadcast will last roughly 20 minutes and feature 10 upcoming games, and no mention of the new PlayStation VR2 was included. This likely means no VR titles will be making an appearance this time around after a portion of the June presentation was dedicated to those titles.

Based on what has been absent from other presentations this year, a look at Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac might be on the table since it has been around a year since that game was teased. More info on Final Fantasy XVI could be included too, though it was a big focus of the last State of Play in June where it shared the spotlight with Street Fighter 6 and the PC ports of both existing Spider-Man titles.

Additionally, confirmation of the rumored Returnal PC port could be included too or other new titles coming to the system.

The framing doesn’t rule out updates on games that will release before the end of the year, though it is unlikely God of War Ragnarök will make another appearance ahead of its Nov. 9 release, unless it is in a focused deep-dive presentation.