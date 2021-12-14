New Nintendo Indie World Showcase set for Dec. 15

What will be shown to round out the year?

Nintendo is ending the year with an indie-focused bang. The company will host a new Indie World Showcase at 11am CT on Dec. 15.

The roughly 20-minute presentation will solely focus on upcoming indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, whether they are entirely new games or previously released titles that are making their way to the hybrid console in the near future.

Nintendo hosted an Indie World Showcase at the same time last year, though it was only 15 minutes long. Switch versions of Among Us, Spelunky and Spelunky 2, and Grindstone were revealed in that presentation.

Most of the time, an Indie World Showcase features around 15 to 20 games, with segments and trailers ranging from 30 seconds to two minutes. Many of those games will be slated for a 2022 release date, though there are usually a few that shadow drop during or shortly after the presentation ends.

This will likely be the final Nintendo presentation for 2021, ending the year with a few big announcements from the company’s smaller partners. There could even be a glimpse of long-awaited titles like Hollow Knight: Silksong or a new reveal for a project from another indie developer that will tie the whole stream together.

You can watch the new Indie World Showcase on the official Nintendo YouTube channel at 11am CT on Dec. 15.