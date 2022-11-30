The latest patch of the popular mobile card game Marvel Snap features a set of balance changes alongside the long-awaited arrival of the Collector’s Tokens, which replace card boosters. Sixteen new cards have also been added to the game alongside re-adding Nick Fury to Series 3 on a permanent basis.

Angela, one of the strongest tools in the lower pool arsenal, goes from a 2/1 to a 2/0 to promote deckbuilding variety.

Destroyer’s been ever so slightly adjusted as well, going from a 6/16 to a 6/15.

Sera, a super-popular card with a significant cost-reduction effect (Ongoing: Cards in your hand cost 1 less (minimum 1)) has also been taken down a peg, going from a 5/5 to a 5/4 because it’s “slightly too good right now.”

Mysterio’s also been moved from a 2/5 to a 2/4: as the developers explain, it initially had “more Power than other 2-Cost cards because of how many “slots” he takes up at other Locations. However, in many cases, those extra 2/0 Illusions end up being quite beneficial.” This has now been rectified by a slight stats adjustment.

Onslaught has also been modified to ensure that its effect stacks additively with cards like Mystique or Onslaught’s Citadel to ensure a better gameplay experience—most notably, with the Wong Exodia deck and its incredibly long animations.

At first glance, these card changes seem fairly mild and not the sort of card-(and deck-)killing changes that plagued Hearthstone’s early years under Ben Brode’s leadership.

It remains to be seen how viable the existing Marvel Snap archetypes will remain going forward, especially with the 16 new cards added to the game.

Marvel Snap Nov. 29 patch notes

The full patch notes are as follows:

Features

NEW FEATURE: Collector’s Tokens are here! You can earn them starting at Collection Level 500, then use them in the Token Shop to target new cards or the card you’ve been waiting for most.

NEW CARDS: A bunch of new cards have been added to the game! We’ve introduced two brand new series: Series 4 including 10 cards; and Series 5 including 6 new cards. The new cards have a chance to drop from Collector’s Caches, Collector’s Reserves, and can also be found in the Token Shop.

General Updates

Card Boosters no longer appear as rewards from Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reserves. (They have been replaced by Collector’s Tokens!)

Improved bad luck protection for Collector’s Caches and Collector’s Reserves. Going forward, players at the same Collection Level will have nearly the same number of cards.

When you “Favorite” a Card Variant (by pressing the Star button above the card), you now have the option to automatically swap that variant into all decks that contain that card.

During a game, players can now tap their opponent’s avatar or their own avatar to view player titles in the pop-up avatar menu.

The End Turn button is disabled for a few seconds when your opponent Snaps – this should make it harder to accidentally accept a Snap.

Performance improvements for app launch/loading times.

Art & Visual Effects

Infinity Border visuals have been improved. Cards upgraded to Infinity look WAY COOLER!

Flare modifiers earned from Infinity Split now have a chance to roll one of seven different colors: red, green, blue, purple, black, white, and gold. Flare modifiers unlocked before this update will now rotate through multiple colors.

Card Emojis have received a bit of polish to make them a little easier to use and see.

Logos have been added to Cards & Location Power Modifiers in-game. (Tap on a card or location to see what’s modifying it!)

Audio

New Card Sounds for: Magik

New Location Sounds for: Ego Central Park Project Pegasus The Raft Death’s Domain



Balance Updates

Card updates

Angela [2/1] -> [2/0]

Angela is a card that sees a lot of prevalence across many decks, so we’re nerfing her a bit to make other options more appealing.

Destroyer [6/16] -> [6/15]

Destroyer is making big waves. Lowering his power by 1 will give opponents more of a chance to win the Location he’s played to.

Mysterio [2/5] -> [2/4]

Mysterio has more Power than other 2-Cost cards because of how many “slots” he takes up at other Locations. However, in many cases, those extra 2/0 Illusions end up being quite beneficial, so we’re lowering his base Power by 1.

Sera [5/5] -> [5/4]

Sera is slightly too good right now, so we’re shaving a bit of Power off.

Onslaught’s ability now stacks additively with effects like Mystique or Onslaught’s Citadel rather than exponentially.

When you start stacking Onslaught’s doubling effect, things get out of hand very quickly! We want to avoid situations where players are waiting for cards like Ironheart to play their animations for long stretches of time, so we’re changing the stacking to be additive instead of exponential.

Nick Fury has been added to Series Three.

Bug Fixes