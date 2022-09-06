New Elden Ring manga series is hilarious

A new issue of the manga series will be released every fourth and 19th of the month.

A new manga adaptation featuring FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has been released, turning the game’s story into a comedic one.

The Elden Ring manga series can be read online through the Japanese website Comic Walker. It is written by manga artist Nikiichi Tobita, and is available for free while being translatable into 12 languages. The gag manga series stars Aseo, who is the “poor and wretched” version of the game’s protagonist, Tarnished.

“Aseo, a poor, Tarnished wretch, finds himself cast out into Limgrave – naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless,” the manga series’ synopsis reads. “His only hope in his harsh, unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina.”

So far, there are only two issues of the manga series available. A new issue will be released on the fourth and 19th of every month. Other characters are also set to appear in the series when new issues will be available. “A cast of colorful characters awaits Aseo along the way: Patches the Untethered, Blaidd the Half-Wolf, Margit the Fell Omen, Godrick the Grafted, and of course, Ranni the Witch,” the manga series’ description reads.

This follows the news from Famitsu that Elden Ring will be having its two-volume art book, which will be released on Nov. 30. The 800-page book will show the early concepts and art for the game. But alongside this, an Ultra Edition of Elden Ring will also be up for grabs beginning the same release date, which features a framed art piece showing the First Elden Lord, Godfrey.