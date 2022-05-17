New batch of Xbox Game Pass titles revealed for May

More titles will be added to the Xbox Game Pass after Microsoft announced the next set of games coming to its subscription service.

There will be 12 games arriving on the service this month, according to the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account. But not all of the games will be available for all platforms the game pass can be accessed on.

The games that arrived today on the Xbox Game Pass include Her Story (PC), Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC), Little Witch in the Woods (Console and PC), Skate (Cloud), and Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC).

Xbox also announced the other games that will arrive on the game pass this month. Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Vampire Survivors (PC) are coming on May 19. Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC) will be available by May 24. Sniper Elite 5 (Console and PC) will debut on May 26, and both Cricket 22 (PC) and Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC) will cap off the list on May 27.

On the other hand, the following games will all be removed from the Xbox Game Pass on May 31:

A Sports NHL 20 (Console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

You can visit the official Xbox website to learn more about the latest Xbox Game Pass announcement.