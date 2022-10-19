Netflix is ‘seriously exploring’ cloud gaming options for its subscription service

It seems that Netflix isn’t done with its game development escapade and is now exploring the cloud side of gaming.

The vice president of Netflix’s gaming division, Mike Verdu, said during the TechCrunch Disrupt Conference that the company is seriously exploring cloud gaming. This seems like a move that could reach a wider audience of gamers.

But this is cloud gaming we’re talking about, and just earlier this month, Google Stadia—a forefront of this technology—announced its shutdown.

“Stadia was a technical success. It was fun to play games on Stadia. It had some issues with the business model. I look at the technology and say it worked,” Verdu said.

It seems that he shares the sentiment of most people when they say that the Stadia was just a little too ahead of its time and that it failed not because of the technology, but because of its business model.

When asked about controllers, Verdudidn’t give a definite answer. “Just the news that we’re poking at this is probably enough for now,” he said.

Mike also said that there are about 55 games currently in development with IPs very familiar to most of us such as Spongebob Squarepants and Stranger Things.

Netflix already has a collection of mobile games available to its subscribers with IPs like League of Legends and Moonlighter present, and the company is aiming for a 50 percent Netflix IP for the kinds of games it will release. This development is a welcome addition and it’s interesting to see if Netflix can pull off cloud gaming in the future.