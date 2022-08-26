Netflix is tackling the challenge of recapturing the beauty of the BiosShock’s Rapture. The video game boasts a cult following and spawned several sequels which grew the franchise’s popularity exponentially.

Francis Lawrence, known for directing the Hunger Games movies and I Am Legend (2007), will be at the helm of the film adaptation.

Image via 2K

Michael Green, the screenwriter behind brilliant visual spectacle Blade Runner 2049 and the emotional final send-off for beloved Marvel character Wolverine, Logan (from 2017), will be assisting Lawrence in the conception of this adaptation.

BioShock took fans on a journey, exploring an underwater city with horror elements interspersed between a fantastic but creepy tale of a plane crash survivor, making his way through the ruins of a forgotten 1940’s utopia.

In a press release from Netflix on Aug. 26, the team explored their reasoning for choosing BiosShock, explaining “the original BioShock is more than just a superb first-person shooter game. It’s also a sneakily compelling morality tale, told deep under the surface of the ocean in a creepy underwater city called Rapture.”

“In between blasting through hordes of Splicers, players are able to simply explore the rotting hallways and dilapidated storefronts of an entire mysterious world, meant as an Ayn Rand-inspired fantasyland for a mysterious historical figure.”

The team clearly understands why the franchise left such an impact on fans, and they share their passion for the game.

They added: “There’s more to discover than simple shotgun blasts — although those shotgun blasts are obviously more than satisfying. It’s no wonder the games have sold a combined 39 million copies worldwide.”

Image via 2K

There hasn’t been any reports of when the story will be released.

The statement discusses Lawrence’s busy schedule, but ensures fans “he’ll strap into a Big Daddy suit and get ready to brave the flooded corridors of Rapture soon enough.”