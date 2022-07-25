Naughty Dog official claims The Last of Us remake will be available for PC ‘very soon’ after PS5 release

The remake of The Last of Us will be released on Sept. 2, but only for PS5. Though a Naughty Dog official has claimed the PC version of the game will release soon after the PS5 launch.

In a reply on Twitter, Jonathan Benainous, the studio’s senior environment texture artist, implied the PC release of the game will follow soon after the scheduled release for PS5. “Glad to hear you’re hyped man,” Benainous said. “PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release.”

As for the price tag of the game, The Last of Us Part 1 can be purchased for $70. But players may also opt to buy the Deluxe Edition priced at $80, and the Firefly Edition at $100, both of which will be available exclusively in the U.S. All of the game version’s prices were questioned by fans, leading to some calling the game a “cash grab.”

One of The Last of Us Part 1’s developers, Robert Morrison, answered back on July 10 to the negative claims made by fans about the upcoming remake. “Actually, it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career,” Morrison said. “The highest level of care and attention to detail possible.”

The Last of Us Part 1 will be released on Sept. 2, 2022, for PS5, and later for PC.