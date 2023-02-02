NASCAR cracks down on massively popular video game-inspired wallride

Video games inspired one of the most watched moments in recent NASCAR history, but the American racing association is attempting to limit the potentially dangerous maneuver heading into the 2023 season.

Back in October 2022, Ross Chastain pulled off a stunning wallride maneuver in the final lap of a major race, using the wall to propel himself forward at top speed around a turn, moving him up from 10th to 5th place. This move secured him a spot in the next round of the playoffs.

But NASCAR announced in its rules modifications for the 2023 season that racers won’t be able to do moves like his again without being penalized. While the association did acknowledge that the wallride “made for an enthralling finish,” similar moves have an “increased safety risk.” Racers will now be issued a time penalty “to any vehicle that attempts an unsafe maneuver like Chastain’s.”

"Played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube."@RossChastain explained his video-game move. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/4jkF6BzAgk — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 30, 2022

While the decision may come as a disappointment to fans, especially considering how much mainstream attention it brought to NASCAR, safety needs to be prioritized in a sport where drivers race around a track at 200 miles per hour. In its ruling, NASCAR cited Chastain himself, who said he had “no ideas or plans to ever do that again.”

The clip of the move went viral, with many comparing it to feats they pulled off in racing games. After the race, Chastain said he had “played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube” growing up and he wasn’t even sure if the move would work in real life. The wallride got a ton of attention from folks outside of the NASCAR fanbase, and “Ross Chastain’s video game move” is the most popular video on the NASCAR YouTube channel from the past year.