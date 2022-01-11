Naraka: Bladepoint World Championship scheduled for Jan. 13, features $1.5 million prize pool

Naraka: Bladepoint is hosting its first major competitive tournament later this week, with developer 24 Entertainment launching the $1.5 million Naraka: Bladepoint World Championship (NBWC).

The event, which will be hosted in Singapore from Jan. 13 to 16, will bring trios of players that dominated regional tournaments together to clash for the title of Naraka’s top global team.

The NBWC qualifiers will feature teams from North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia—including professional squads from Nigma Galaxy and Alliance. An additional 12 teams coming in from the Chinese regional scene will join the roster for the event. You can view profiles and other information about participating teams, game updates, and more on the official Naraka website.

Winning players will earn the $1.5 million grand prize and hoist the first Ancient Cup, becoming World Champions. Livestreams for the NWBC will be hosted on Twitch, Facebook Gaming, and NimoTV. Viewers watching live on any of the eligible streaming platforms will also have a chance to win exclusive in-game Naraka: Bladepoint World Championship items.

Naraka: Bladepoint still averages around 60,000 daily users on Steam after launching in August, frequently peaking at over 120,000 players on high usage days. This, along with a strong playerbase in China, should lead to the NBWC kicking off a competitive circuit for the game.