My Time at Sandrock gets early access release date

The highly-anticipated sequel to the successful sandbox game My Time at Portia, My Time at Sandrock, has been given an early access release date for late May.

The game will launch on Steam and Epic Games Store on May 26 and will cost $24.99. Developer Pathea Games has also announced that the game will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Korea, and Chinese languages.

The sequel will likely be similar to its predecessor, My Time at Portia. Players will inherit some land and will be tasked with beautifying the land by taking on the role of the town’s builder. You’ll need to gather resources, construct new machines, and explore the land to uncover its secrets.

During early access, the company says that it plans on “implementing story quests for the NPCs, finishing the main questline, fleshing out the world, and generally polishing the game.” Those who are familiar with what early access is will know that games in that state are not finished and updates will be made as the early access period goes on until it’s ready for a full release.

Purchasing the game in early access as soon as it releases will enable players to play through some of the single-player story’s first act and they’ll have access to NPC romance and friendship missions as the development team makes them.

The developers also said that the early access price will be less than the retail price when the game fully launches, so if My Time at Portia was your jam, it might be worth picking up My Time at Sandrock early. If My Time at Sandrock follows in the same footsteps as its predecessor, it will likely be priced at $29.99 at the time of retail release.