Capcom has released a new update for Monster Hunter Rise’s latest expansion, Sunbreak, focusing on several fixes and balance adjustments.

Known as Patch 11.0.2, some of the patch notes highlights include the error fix for equipment loadouts, errors on Anomaly Investigations being pertained to as “unauthorized quests,” and several “miscellaneous” bugs occurring on the game.

This follows Sunbreak’s latest feat, wherein Capcom revealed that the expansion has now sold over four million units since its release in June. The base game also recorded 11 million units sold, which was originally launched in March 2021.

Here are the version 11.0.2 patch notes for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak version 11.0.2 patch notes

Player

Fixed an error that occasionally occurred if you register an equipment loadout containing a weapon with a Rampage Decoration, rollback the upgrade for that weapon, and then try to select that particular equipment loadout again.

Fixed an issue occasionally affecting the results of augmenting armor when performing specific steps while augmenting a weapon.

When changing the target in the search settings for Anomaly Investigations, the minimum level value will no longer be updated if the target is within the range of adjustable conditions.

Miscellaneous