Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sells over 2 million units in its launch week

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the highly-anticipated sequel to Monster Hunter Rise, was released on June 30 this year to rave reviews. Despite it being only a week since launch, Sunbreak has already sold over two million copies worldwide, easily crossing the milestone Capcom had anticipated.

As of today, the base game Monster Hunter Rise has also hit its own milestone by selling over 10 million copies worldwide. According to SteamDB, Sunbreak also broke its own concurrent player count record twice, eventually crossing over 200,000 players logged in simultaneously. This just cements the fact that Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise is one of their best-selling franchises of all time, including the developer’s older games that sold well.

Video via Nintendo

Even though Rise and Sunbreak have exceeded expectations by performing really well, they are still relatively new additions to the franchise and still have a long way to go before catching up to Monster Hunter World. World still holds the title for Capcom’s best-selling overall game, even shipping more copies than its second best-selling game, Resident Evil 7.

Monster Hunter World sits comfortably at over 21 million units sold since 2018 and still going strong, especially with the addition of its expansion, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne driving sales even further. With the success of Rise and World combined with many older entries in the franchise like Monster Hunter Generations, the franchise has sold over 84 million units in total.

Screengrab via Capcom

Following this recent wave, Capcom only plans to leverage its success by keeping a steady stream of new content releases as shown in its roadmap. For players interested to be a part of this experience, Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available to play on Nintendo Switch, and on Steam for PC players.