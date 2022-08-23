Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak records over 4 million units sold

Monster Hunter Rise’s latest expansion, Sunbreak, has now sold over four million units worldwide, according to Capcom.

The company’s official website revealed the news, claiming that the expansion’s free title update “helped drive” the sales of Sunbreak. Now, the expansion has sold over four million copies since its release last June.

“Sunbreak is a massive premium expansion for Rise. Lauded for its new locales, monsters and never-before-experienced hunting actions, the game generated interest and enthusiasm amongst players via a free title update in August, which helped drive sales to over 4 million units,” a part of Capcom’s statement reads. “Capcom looks to further grow sales over the long term with ongoing free title updates in the future.”

The company also shared that its base game, Monster Hunter Rise, claimed another feat by selling over 11 million units. The game was originally released in March 2021, though Capcom mentioned that the release of a bundled set with the expansion helped Rise to further increase its overall sales.

The game’s Title Update one went live on Aug. 10, which introduced four new monsters in the game, namely Lucent Nargacuga, Seething Bazelgeuse, Silver Rathalos, and Gold Rathian. Several new quests also made their way to the game, as well as the new Anomaly Investigations quest system which will be available once the main story will be completed.

Monster Hunter Rise and Sunbreak is available for PC (specifically for Steam) and Switch. A PlayStation and Xbox release is still not confirmed at the moment.