Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launch patch notes revealed

There is plenty of new content being added alongside gameplay changes.

Ahead of the launch of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak the original game is getting a massive update bringing a ton of new content to the game both as part of the DLC and for the original game.

Today, Capcom shared the full Sunbreak patch notes of what is to come to the game which makes up a 10GB update required to continue playing online. Much of this content will require players to have completed the original game to experience.

The key addition made in this update is the new story elements from the Sunbreak DLC. Players will get new story content, a new difficulty called Master Rank available above high, new monsters, bases, locales, and endemic life to spice up your adventures, and new armor, decoration, and skills.

Alongside this new content, new system elements have been added. New character creation options will be available, additional smithy, lottery, and melding pot features. You’ll get access to the new Buddy Plaza, and extra guild cards, awards, and titles.

These are the key features added in the update for the Sunbreak DLC. Other additions made to the regular game include an extra item box and equipment space, a talisman lock feature added to your equipment box, and new camera features.

There were other changes added to the game to alter its moves and mechanics, base and facilities, and more. You can check out the full notes via Capcom.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak access will begin in the next 24 to 48 hours.