Monster Hunter is headed to mobile, will be co-developed by TiMi Studio

A new title in the Monster Hunter franchise is in development for mobile devices through a partnership between Capcom and TiMi Studio Group, according to the studio’s announcement in an official blog post.

The announcement states that the goal is to “reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series,” while offering players “a unique new game experience for mobile devices and phones.”

Capcom has already brought the Monster Hunter franchise to mobile devices previously with Monster Hunter Explore released globally in 2016, but the game had its servers closed in 2020. A huge spike in the franchise’s popularity came more recently with the release of Monster Hunter World, which was Capcom’s best-selling game of 2018, with 18.5 million units sold, and Monster Hunter Rise which sold 11.2 million units in 2021.

TiMi’s inclusion in the partnership for the development of a new title is remarkable since the studio is famous for successfully bringing games from other famous franchises to mobile devices, such as Activision’s Call of Duty: Mobile and more recently, Pokémon UNITE from The Pokémon Company.

TiMi has made it clear that it wants to captivate a new audience for the successful franchise through a more accessible experience. Players can expect a game that can be enjoyed more quickly and with multiplayer features present, as the studio has a great experience with multiplayer games. But TiMi has not commented on what types of monetization strategies players can expect to find in the game.

While there is still no planned release window, new information about the pre-alpha-stage project is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.