Monster Hunter is coming to Sonic Frontiers as DLC update soon after release

Soon you'll be able to get cooking.

Sonic Frontiers is getting an expansion most people wouldn’t have guessed: A new Frontiers DLC is dropping on Nov. 14, 2022, with fans not having to pay a dime for the new content.

The DLC is set to be a Monster Hunter addition, with the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account hyping its arrival. The account teased the new DLC on Oct. 10, saying “Time to get cooking!” The surprise teaser showcased artwork with Sonic dressed as a Monster Hunter and referencing the title’s cooking feature.

Time to get cooking!@monsterhunter DLC is coming to Sonic Frontiers November 14th, at 5pm PST – for free! pic.twitter.com/4OV4Z4LbPB — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) October 11, 2022

The DLC is set to drop a short time after the game’s official release. The next Sonic game in SEGA’s franchise arriving Nov. 8, 2022.

The picture doesn’t share too much about what will be introduced, however, it could mean new cosmetics, new missions, and new game modes for fans to enjoy.

However, a later tweet shared that it’ll include some Monster Hunter tools to implement into your Sonic Frontiers game. The devs also confirmed there’ll be new minigames.

#MonsterHunter is dashing into #SonicFrontiers! 💨



Following launch on Nov. 8, download the free Collaboration Pack on Nov. 14 to get some stylish in-game Monster Hunter equipment and play a fun mini-game!



Enjoy this artwork cooked up by the Monster Hunter series dev team! pic.twitter.com/BiAoh0KK9a — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2022

The title is due to drop on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S.

Sonic Frontiers is aiming to change the game for the long-standing franchise, improving on the previous titles by implementing a free-roam environment where players can explore between missions while keeping the linear platformer storytelling that made the game so successful to begin with.

It looks like the devs are delivering stacks of content too, and as soon as they can. Fans won’t have to wait too long before more Sonic Frontiers content is dropped.