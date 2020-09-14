Microsoft to launch over 150 games on the cloud via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

More than 150 games will be available for Xbox Games Pass Ultimate members via the cloud at no additional cost in 22 countries beginning Sept. 15, Microsoft announced today.

Game Pass members can play across platforms even without an Xbox. Players can join in with an Android phone or tablet, along with a supported controller. The full Xbox ecosystem, such as cloud saves, achievements, and multiplayer, will be available.

It makes it easier for players to continue their games on different devices as well. Now, you don’t have to choose between being late for your appointment or getting one more run of Dead Cells in. Simply give it another try on your phone or tablet.

Dungeon crawler Minecraft Dungeons will launch with native touch controls. Microsoft said its vision was to “provide [consumers] with choice in how and when you play games,” potentially opening up more titles for optimized experiences and added convenience.

New members can sign up for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with a $1 first month offer. It’s a subscription service that will cost you $14.99 per month thereafter.

The list includes popular in-house titles like Grounded, Forza Horizon 4, and Battletoads, with acclaimed triple-A games like The Witcher 3, The Outer Wilds, and indie game representatives such as Hollow Knight and Slay the Spire.

The full list of games can be found here.