Microsoft discontinued production of Xbox One consoles at end of 2020

Microsoft has officially confirmed that the production of Xbox One consoles stopped at the end of 2020. All focus is now on producing Xbox Series X|S consoles.

As reported by The Verge, senior director of Xbox console product marketing Cindy Walker confirmed that Microsoft “stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020.” The Xbox One X and Xbox One S were initially discontinued before the launch of the Xbox Series X. Production of the Xbox One S stopped by the end of 2020.

PlayStation fans will still have an opportunity to purchase a PS4, though. Sony recently confirmed it will produce roughly one million new PS4 consoles in 2022. Next-gen consoles like the PS5 are still hard to find in several regions, so this might be a feasible option for fans looking for an available console.

The end of production for the Xbox One S marks the end of an era for Xbox fans. The Xbox One was originally released in 2013 and the console received multiple updates in the following years. The Xbox One S launched in 2016, the Xbox One X was released in 2017, and the all-digital Xbox One S came out in 2019.

Fans will still likely see Xbox One consoles at local retailers for the time being, but they’ll eventually be entirely replaced by the latest Xbox products.