Microsoft aims to bring more Chinese games to Xbox to combat PlayStation’s success with Genshin Impact

Reports suggest that Microsoft intends to look for a game that can match Genshin Impact’s massive success in the Chinese market.

As per Reuters, Microsoft is on the hunt for a title that could appeal more to the Chinese market, especially with how an anime-style gacha game like Genshin Impact became one of the most popular games in China. The game has already made over $4 billion in sales thanks to its gacha system, which allows players to spend real-life money to get powerful characters that can be used in combat.

Niko Partners senior analyst and researcher Daniel Ahmad spoke with Reuters about how Chinese game makers, including how Genshin Impact developer miHoYo is changing the course of modern-day video gaming.

“Chinese game developers are trying to standardize their development tools, create advanced production processes, invest in really large-scale teams,” Ahmad said. “Ultimately, that helps provide them with the competitive edge to reach a broad audience both in terms of the geography and platforms.”

According to two industry sources, Microsoft now has a team intended to scout for Chinese games. One major note pointed out by the report is about Sony, which partnered with miHoYo in the early days of Genshin Impact in terms of the game’s development and marketing.

With that, the game is only accessible on PlayStation consoles, excluding all other consoles available, including Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. “Picking up Genshin Impact made Sony a lot of money,” a Reuters source said.