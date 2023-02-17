Metro Exodus sequel is reportedly so far in development that it’s actually playable

The upcoming sequel to Metro Exodus is far closer to shelves than once thought, as developers, 4A, reveal the title is completely playable.

Insider Gaming‘s sources shared that the title is well into development and hinted at a game reveal later this year. The sequel has a speculative release date of 2024 despite cooking in the oven for quite some time.

The developers shared their progress “on the next Metro game” in 2020. The 4A team revealed that they were “using everything we’ve learned from the last 15 years, we’ve set our sights even higher.”

They added, “the next title is being built for Gen 9 consoles and PC, with a complete overhaul of our engine and renderer to take advantage of the new power, storage, and hardware supported ray tracing afforded by the new consoles.”

While their technological goals were shared, the sequel’s plot has remained a secret. Whether the game continues with new characters has yet to be discussed. Metro Exodus sold 6 million units as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to Embracer Group’s fiscal report.

Odds are we’ll be seeing bits and pieces of information spread across the internet in the months leading up to the reveal later this year. Prepare yourself for a dystopian, post-apocalyptic landscape that will hopefully build upon the detailed story Exodus introduced on Feb. 19, 2019.