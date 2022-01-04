Mass Effect Legendary Edition and 7 other games available on Xbox Game Pass in January

Microsoft has released a list of games coming to the Xbox Game Pass this month.

It’s spearheaded by Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which includes the highly acclaimed trilogy from Electronic Arts. This edition comes with over 40 DLC. It will go live both on consoles and PC on Jan. 6.

But you don’t have to be a fan of the Mass Effect franchise to enjoy January’s newcomers to the Xbox Game Pass. Three other intriguing titles—The Pedestrian, Gorogoa, and Olija —are available today. The former two are titles inspired by puzzle genres, which combine elements from other game types as well. But if you’re into 2D open-world, action adventures, then Olija is for you.

More games will go live in the Xbox Game Pass as the month goes on. On Jan. 6, outside of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, subscribers will be also able to dive into Outer Wilds and Embr. Two more games will be added a week afterward on Jan. 13 when Spelunky 2 and The Anacrusis will be added to the platform.

The full list of games going live in January is as follows:

Gorogoa (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Pedestrian (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Embr (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Jan. 6

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (Console and PC) EA Play – Jan. 6

Outer Wilds (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Jan. 6

Spelunky 2 (Console and PC) – Jan. 13

The Anacrusis (Game Preview)(Console and PC) – Jan. 13

There are also minor elements being added to other games available right now on the Xbox Game Pass. As of Jan. 17, you can visit Minecraft’s Marketplace to obtain giveaways handed out due to the New Year’s celebration. New items, such as helmets and more, will be also given to Xbox Game Pass users in Apex Legends and Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis.

While a lot of new stuff is arriving on the platform, as always, some of it is leaving. Below, you can find the list of titles that won’t be available as of Jan. 15: