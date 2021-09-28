Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Marvel’s Avengers, the exciting action-adventure game starring an iconic cast of superheroes, is coming to the Xbox Game Pass on Sept. 30.

Since its launch, Marvel’s Avengers has had a rocky experience, but the fact that the game is coming to the Xbox Game Pass should help breathe life back into the title. Crystal Dynamic’s community coordinator Hunter Wolfe revealed earlier today that Marvel’s Avengers will be available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console, and Cloud at the end of the month. This includes the full game experience and all post-launch content. Game Pass players will also have access to the new War for Wakanda expansion, which introduces Black Panther and hours of story and multiplayer content.

In the latest expansion, King T’Challa must work with the Avengers to fight Ulysses Klaue, who infiltrated Wakanda to steal Vibranium. Fans can also enjoy the continuous updates that introduce “new playable heroes, missions, villains, campaigns, and events.” Xbox Series X/S players can enjoy the optimized version of Marvel’s Avengers, featuring faster load times and higher frame rates.

Xbox Game Pass players can dive into the game just as the one-year anniversary celebration comes to an end with a Quad XP event from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. Completing missions grants quadruple experience, allowing new players to upgrade their heroes quickly.

Marvel’s Avengers on the Xbox Game Pass doesn’t include the cosmetic items featured in the Endgame Edition. Players can purchase these items separately in the Xbox Store or in-game marketplace.