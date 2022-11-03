Marvel Snap will add a highly anticipated new game mode by the end of the year

Marvel Snap has caught on quickly with its fast-paced gameplay and card-collecting mechanics, becoming a favorite amongst Marvel fans and deck-builder aficionados alike. And today, the game’s creators announced a hotly-requested feature: letting players play against people they actually know.

As it stands, Marvel Snap games only occur between players that are matched on the basis of skill as determined by their previous game results, or else they simply go against bots. The newly announced Battle Mode, which was revealed in an interview with The Washington Post, will take the battle across the Marvel universe into a more private setting, which is described as “friend-centric.”

Some fun BREAKING EXCLUSIVE NEWS from @Vahn16: Marvel Snap will add a mode to battle your friends later this year.https://t.co/IgSkYn4i7w — ℳikhail Klimentov (@LeaderGrev) November 3, 2022

The new mode will reportedly change the way that snaps work in the game as well. Usually, players can “snap” at any point during a match to raise the stakes, and potentially earn more cubs for winning a game. In the new Battle Mode, snapping will still be a mechanic, but it will essentially allow players to do health damage to their friends if they snap and win a game.

According to the Washington Post’s report, this twist on snapping is to help prevent players from artificially inflating their rank. This could be done intentionally, with one player throwing matches to their friend over and over in order to boost their friend, or unintentionally, with two friends enjoying playing the game together, but one friend clearly outmatching the other. This way, one of the game’s signature mechanics gets to stay in the game in a meaningful way, without running the risk of ruining the game’s ranking system.

As the enthusiasm for Marvel Snap is nearly as much about collecting and upgrading cool and interesting cards as it is about the gameplay itself, the new mode allows players to show off their decks to their friends while also giving them the opportunity to enjoy games with the people they know.

The new Battle Mode will reportedly go live in Marvel Snap later this year.