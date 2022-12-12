Mario Strikers Battle League’s next free update may be its last

Just six months ago, Mario Strikers Battle League launched on the Switch. And now, the game’s upcoming free update might be the final one.

The update, which arrives on Dec. 13, is the last of three free updates for the game. Nintendo planned three free updates that would hit the game before the end of 2022, but it hasn’t expanded on whether this update is the last of 2022 or if it’s the last update ever.

Although there haven’t been any concrete plans revealed yet, players may still get a paid DLC or expansion for the game. Nintendo hasn’t expanded on any plans for 2023, so players are left feeling like the final free update of 2022 might be the last update they get for the game, meaning that support for the game could be ending just six months after launch.

Gear up for MORE gritty action on the pitch in #MarioStrikers: Battle League with new characters, gear, and a new stadium!



Play with Bowser Jr. or Birdo, increase speed & technique with the Shellfish Gear, and enjoy the Urban Rooftop stadium when the new update releases 12/13. pic.twitter.com/7pvilT0BT3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 12, 2022

Fan reaction has been one of surprise. Many people are shocked that Nintendo listed this update as the “final” one and feel that support for the game should continue into 2023. Many feel the game is being abandoned when it hasn’t even been out for a year yet.

The game launched with a lot of hype behind it, considering it was the third in a series that was highly regarded. But players didn’t seem too happy with it, and although it got a mediocre 73 from reviewers, it scored a gnarly 4.3 from players on Metacritic.

Nintendo has yet to comment on its plans for the game in 2023, but players aren’t hopeful given the wording in the post for the last free update of 2022.