Saturday Night Live is one of the most popular comedy programs from the last century, often poking fun at current events from previous weeks. Following the success of The Last of Us episode three, Pedro Pascal was invited to SNL, and the show couldn’t help but parody the hit HBO Show by pitching another popular franchise for a gritty TV show.

In the clip shared widely on Twitter, players can see The Last Of Us‘s story play out in the world of Mario Kart in an HBO-style trailer.

In the mock trailer, Joel has been replaced by Mario, Ellie by Peach, and Bill by Luigi, plus Toad and Yoshi are bisexual. The fake Mario series is even critically panned by its own hilarious trailer, so it’s unlikely we’ll see it brought to HBO anytime soon.

HBO's adapting another iconic game pic.twitter.com/YtsIswwSBb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2023

The video has received over 60,000 like and thousands of retweets, with many in the comments stating they would actually pay to see the show. It’s a fun bit and it looks like NBC has already shelled out a decent amount for the set the skit was acted on. With all that, they’ve probably got enough footage for half an episode.

The Last of Us has continued to grow in viewership with each additional episode, something that doesn’t happen often. As the show releases more episodes, the hype keeps building and will likely continue to up until HBO airs the finale on March 12.

With a few episodes until then, many players are dreading what happens in the next few episodes of the opening series.

While this skit is based on a joke, it’s funny because there is a kernel of truth to the skit. There have been a number of video game TV shows announced in the last year, proving Hollywood is turning its eyes to the stories told by gaming over the last two decades. This is likely to only feed into and secure the medium as the billion-dollar industry that it is.