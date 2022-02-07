Madden NFL 22 predicts the Bengals will beat the Rams 24-21 to win Super Bowl LVI

The official Madden NFL 22 simulation for this week’s upcoming Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals has arrived in the days ahead of the big game.

Featuring former NFL pro Marshawn Lynch as a prognosticator, the fun video for the official sim of the game is picking the Bengals to edge out the Rams by a score of 24-21. It would be the first Super Bowl victory in the franchise’s history.

Each year, EA uses Madden to predict the big game. In Madden’s 17 years of predicting the Super Bowl, the official game simulation has a record of 11-6. Most recently, it incorrectly predicted the Chiefs would win against the Buccaneers last year.

The Bengals finished the regular season at 10-7, but have won big playoff matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Rams went 12-5 in the regular season, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and league MVP candidate wide receiver Cooper Kupp. L.A. has beaten the Arizona Cardinals, defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs so far.

Super Bowl LVI will kick off at 5:30pm CT this Sunday, Feb. 13. The big halftime show will feature performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.