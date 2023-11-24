Let’s not cook Steam Decks anymore, OK?

One Steam Deck user found out the hard way that its body is plastic after placing it on a hot stove and melting the back of the case. Don’t do that, yeah?

Most hand-held gaming devices are made from plastic because they’re lightweight and more manageable for players to hold, regardless of their age, and the Steam Deck is no exception. Even though they may feel hard, they’re still plastic, which means they can warp and melt when exposed to high temperatures or direct heat. Unfortunately, as Kotaku reported, one player set their precious Steam Deck down on a hot stovetop, and it melted, obviously.

Just because it’s called a ‘Steam’ Deck doesn’t mean you should attempt to steam it or cook it in any way, shape, or form. And if you’re just as confused as to why they did it or didn’t think about the consequences of putting a plastic Steam Deck on a hot stove, you’re in the same boat as the rest of the Steam Deck community on Reddit, who, for the most part, are grateful for the ‘important safety tip.’ They’re pretty sure this isn’t how you’re supposed to play Overcooked.

But most are confident this player did it to justify purchasing the new OLED Steam Deck, which has an incredible screen, a longer battery life, faster download speeds, and is much lighter and cooler. However, that last point might not be a good thing, given this former Steam Deck owner’s history with Steam Decks and hot stovetops. All jokes aside, they’re fortunate nothing exploded or caused them harm, as parts like the battery are flammable and could be dangerous.

So, when playing your Steam Deck and cooking, please place it on a safe surface away from heat. No more harm needs to come to these poor, defenseless Steam Decks.