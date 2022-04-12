Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga tops UK sales chart in first week

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been off to a huge opening week and as a result, it has gained the top spot on the UK’s boxed video game charts. The latest Lego game knocked off competition like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, which launched in late March, as well as FIFA 22 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

In the UK, Lego Star Wars sold copies faster than Elden Ring, making it the second fastest-selling title of the year. It was only being beaten by the latest Pokémon title.

Lego games traditionally sell well physically, like other family game franchises, which could be a catalyst for its fast start in the gaming markets.

According to GI.biz, the game recorded 31 percent of its sales on PlayStation 5, 26 percent on Xbox, and 20 percent on PlayStation 4, with the remainder being distributed between other devices. With these numbers only including physical sales, the game would have sold many more copies digitally. A complete picture of all sales isn’t yet clear.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gives players a chance to experience all nine mainline movies in a new improved world both visually more appealing and bigger in scope than any previous Lego title. The game has been praised almost unanimously currently holding an 8.3 score on Metacritic.

Off to an impressive start, it remains to be seen how the sales will hold up for Lego Star Wars as we continue through April. The next major gaming release, Nintendo Switch Sports, is expected to arrive at the end of the month.