Konami to relist select Metal Gear Solid games to celebrate the series’ 35th anniversary

The titles in question are likely just the two previously removed for licensing reasons.

The Metal Gear franchise is celebrating its 35th anniversary today, and to celebrate, Konami has confirmed that players will likely have access to several older titles that were previously made unavailable on various platforms.

“The “Metal Gear” series launched on July 13, 1987, and celebrates its 35th anniversary today,” Konami said. “Preparations are underway to resume sales of the titles whose sales have been temporarily suspended.”

While no specific information about this was included in the initial celebration post, fans have already pointed out that a few games returning makes plenty of sense considering they were only “temporarily” removed. Specifically, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Digital versions of both games were removed from applicable digital storefronts, such as the PlayStation Store for PS3, Xbox 360 marketplace, and the Nintendo 3DS eShop last November.

This was due to Konami needing to work on renewing “licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game.”

Those versions were not removed from users’ libraries when they were taken down, but they have not been obtainable in any form digitally since they were removed from those storefronts. Which, this news should change in the coming weeks or months, though there is no concrete date included in the message.

Based on the wording, this doesn’t inherently mean other games will be made available on newer platforms, though many fans are hoping this isn’t the only thing Konami will do to celebrate the 35th anniversary despite the franchise remaining dormant for the better part of four years now.