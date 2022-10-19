Konami might have just accidentally leaked Silent Hill 2

With the much-awaited Silent Hill transmission taking place later today, Konami might have just leaked the title of a new game through the actual YouTube description of the stream.

Popular games leaker and info provider Nibel shared that one of the projects that will be revealed through the stream was mentioned in the description of the video. Though Konami already changed the description, this could suggest the leaks about the title in question are true.

One of those who voiced out that it was indeed Silent Hill 2 is Daniel Ahmad, who is a senior analyst at Niko Partners. He tweeted an unclear screenshot of what could be the stream’s description. Though if it will be zoomed in, it mentions Silent Hill 2, as well as the text that reads “PlayStation Store.”

Another Twitter user, SHNHorror, also tweeted that they did a test run for the stream. Their claim also saw the game being dubbed “Silent Hill 2 part 1.” Though VGLeaks reported earlier today that aside from the mentioned title, another project, known as Silent Hill: Ascension, will be announced today in the stream.

Konami is still not confirming anything about the games that could be unveiled in the stream. The only thing clear at the moment is that a reveal for a Silent Hill game will take place, may it be for a remake or an entirely new game. You can watch the stream through the official YouTube channel today at pm CT.