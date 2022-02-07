Konami drops Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood from eFootball

Mason Greenwood, a British soccer player that plays for Manchester United, is no longer a part of Konami’s eFootball, the publisher has revealed today.

Greenwood’s removal from eFootball comes just days after he was arrested by the Greater Manchester Police on Jan. 30 for alleged rape and assault of his girlfriend Harriet Robson. Greenwood was released on bail last week and will not play nor practice for Manchester United until further notice.

“In light of the serious allegations made against Mason Greenwood, the player will be removed from our football titles until further notice,” Konami said in a statement to Eurogamer. “Specifically for PES 2021 on mobile, users cannot newly obtain the player, but existing owners are unaffected. Konami condemns violence of any kind. While police inquiries are ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

EFootball is not the first soccer game to remove Greenwood from its database. The Manchester United player has also been dropped from FIFA 22. EA Sports confirmed to Manchester Evening News on Feb. 1 that Greenwood had been removed from FIFA 22‘s active squads in offline mode, and suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team packs and Draft.

The Greater Manchester Police is currently investigating the accusations and charges have not yet been pressed. It’s unlikely that Greenwood will return to eFootball and FIFA 22 while the investigation is ongoing.