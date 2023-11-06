K-pop, BTS superstar Jungkook teams up with Xbox to test fans’ creativity

K-pop is making its presence known in the video game industry as of late, such as with the Le Sserafim collaboration with Overwatch 2 and NewJeans opening the LoL 2023 World Championships.

This crossover of gaming and South Korean artists seems to show no signs of stopping anytime soon, as today, Xbox revealed that they are partnering with Jungkook of BTS in a special collaboration.

Jung Kook from @bts_bighit wants to see how creative you can get!



Design and style your favorite Xbox character from @XboxGamePass and share it with #JungKookXbox, then stay tuned for a big update later this week. #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/LydcxiHNQE — Xbox (@Xbox) November 6, 2023

There is little information on the collab between Jungkook and Xbox yet, only a vague and cryptic tidbit of information from Xbox stating the following:

“Design and style your own characters from your favorite games in Game Pass and share it on any social platforms with #JungkookXbox. Stay tuned for a big update later this week on how your creativity will take center stage.”

Jungkook recently released his solo album Golden, so perhaps this collab will be centered around the promotion of his solo work whilst also incorporating those who are fans of the South Korean stars’ music. All we know is that creativity is going to play a big part in this collab.

The idea of designing and styling characters from games included in the Xbox Game Pass makes it sound like some kind of competition, which is sure to be a fun way to get gamers to tap into their inner artist.

No matter what this collab actually is, it sounds like it could be a lot of fun for creative gamers as well as for Jungkook and BTS stans. We’ll keep you updated with more information once the details drop later on in the week.