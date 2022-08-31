John Carpenter never finished Red Dead Redemption 2 because of horse trouble

He gave up on the game because of troubles with the damn horse!

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a stellar success when it first came out, with many long-time Rockstar Games fans and streamers praising the game for its characterization, plot, and world. The game is considered to be on track to being one of the all-time classics in video game history, however, one player doesn’t seem to think so.

In an interview with the New Yorker, beloved Halloween and The Thing director John Carpenter claims he was never able to finish the game due to his inability to “get on that damn horse.” While he initially liked the game, he said that his inability to interact with his horse severely hampered his enjoyment.

Further elaborating on his time with the game, John Carpenter said the controls weren’t as intuitive as advertised. This hindered his ability to get on his horse and ruined the Wild West experience for him.

“I’m pretty good after all the years I’ve played. But with that one I was terrible. The controls weren’t intuitive, at least for me. But I guess everybody else had a good time. It was a popular game,” John said when he was asked why he was unable to finish the game.

Image via Rockstar Games

While he admits he didn’t enjoy the game, he also added that he knew it was a popular game and everyone else playing it might have enjoyed it more than he did.

It seems like his bad experience with Red Dead Redemption 2 is the only hitch during his gaming experience. John mentioned he has been an avid gamer since the early ’90s with the Sonic games being his favorite. Following that, his son introduced him to more modern games in the early 2000s like the Halo series, and his gaming experience improved from that point.

John Carpenter is currently on a Fallout run and is enjoying his experience with Fallout 76. The entire interview with the New Yorker can be found here.