Is the United States banning TikTok?

TikTok is a short-form video hosting service that was quickly popularized in October 2020, surpassing over 2 billion mobile downloads worldwide. The global phenomenon began in 2016, developed by the Chinese company ByteDance to recreate the already existing app Douyin for a global market.

Due to TikTok’s connection to ByteDance and the alleged collecting and sharing of users’ data, TikTok has often come under the ire of the U.S. as well as other governments. Multiple U.S. politicians have advocated for the removal of the popular app, citing such reasons, though it remains one of the most widely used social media platforms of all time.

While the U.S. has held a contentious relationship with TikTok nearly since the app’s inception, this is everything you need to know about its current presence in the U.S.

Is TikTok banned in the U.S.?

As it stands, TikTok is still able to be accessed in the U.S. and has not formally been banned, despite various attempts. The app came under the most risk in 2020, when former President Donald Trump signed a pair of executive orders designed to ban TikTok in the U.S.

Developers ByteDance later struck a deal that allowed TikTok to continue operating in the U.S., with the caveat that the app will work with a U.S.-based data provider instead of a Chinese-based company. The ban was also met with immense backlash from TikTok creators who prevented the injunction from being implemented.

Though it’s still allowed in the U.S., TikTok’s legality has not shielded it from continued scrutiny. On Oct. 24, 2022, senior fellow for the Hudson Institute Mohammed Alyahya claimed that TikTok was once again on the chopping block due to alleged spying activities by the Chinese government on the app, though this is unconfirmed and similarly has not resulted in the banning of the app.

For now, it appears that TikTok’s stranglehold as the most popular social media platform in the U.S. remains untouched.