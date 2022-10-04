Is the Super Mario movie getting a game tie-in? Twitter seems to think so

Mario is one of the most iconic video game characters with a few decades worth of history from which to draw.

From the first Mario Bros. to Mario Strikers: Battle League, the red-capped hero has seen his fair share of action. Now the character is set to make a big screen debut unlike anything in the past, with a whole Nintendo Direct dedicated to the movie.

Nintendo’s announcement of the Nintendo Direct has some fans wondering if there’s more coming from this new Mario movie, however. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Super Mario movie will be getting a game tie-in.

Is the Super Mario movie getting a game tie-in?

There has been a lot of build-up ahead of the movie’s release, with some of the cast being previously announced, like Seth Rogen and Chris Pratt. However, a tweet posted earlier today by Nintendo has led many to believe that the movie will be getting some form of game version as well. The tweet says that no game information will be featured in the Super Mario Bros. movie Nintendo Direct.

Tune in at 1:05 p.m. PT on 10/6 for a #NintendoDirect: The Super Mario Bros. Movie presentation introducing the world premiere trailer for the upcoming film (no game information will be featured).



📽️: https://t.co/I868SmSpV2 pic.twitter.com/hqlO0SfLbe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2022

Due to this wording, some fans have begun to believe that this implies a game will be coming, it just won’t be shown at the Direct. What’s much more likely is that Nintendo is announcing this will be a movie-focused Nintendo Direct, with no game information of any kind. It will be solely focused on the movie and not any games like Directs have been known for in the past.

This will likely come as a disappointment to fans who are always eager for a new Mario game. Players who are interested in the movie can tune in on Oct. 6 at 1:05pm to see the trailer and likely learn more about the upcoming film.