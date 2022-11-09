Marvel Snap is the latest mobile card game to receive a wave of attention since it was released almost a month ago. Like most free-to-play live-service games, Marvel Snap has a premium Season Pass that allows players to earn unique rewards by completing missions in the game. Many players are curious whether or not the Season Pass is even worth it.

Whether or not you’ll get your value out of the Marvel Snap battle pass will largely depend on how much you play the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Marvel Snap Premium Season Pass is worth it.

Is the Marvel Snap Premium Season Pass worth it?

Players can purchase the Marvel Snap Premium Season Pass at the start of each season for around $10 plus tax.

Upon purchasing it, they’ll be given a unique card that won’t be available in the pool of cards for at least two more seasons. Each Marvel Snap season only lasts a month, so players will only have to wait two months to randomly draw the card if they don’t want to pay for it.

There are a lot of cosmetics rewards that are only available on the Season Pass, such as the Miles Morales variant from Into the Spider-Verse. However, to get many of these cosmetics, players will need to grind through each season’s quests. There are about 10 pages of quests, ranging from easy to requiring some grinding.

The real answer depends on how much players enjoy the game and if they’re fine spending the money to grind for all the items in under a month. If you’re okay with that, that’s all you need to know about whether or not the Marvel Snap Premium Pass is worth it.