Is the Dead Space (2023) remake on Xbox Game Pass?

Dead Space is one of the classic horror games from the 2000s, spawning a whole wave of sci-fi horror games in the decade and a half since. With the remake offering players a better experience when getting into the series, this is likely to terrify a whole new generation of unsuspecting players who play it. Some are curious whether it will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

There are lots of horror games on the service, so it makes sense that players would wonder if they’d get access to this one as well. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the new Dead Space remake is on Xbox Game Pass.

Will the Dead Space (2023) remake be coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass?

Unfortunately for subscribers, it doesn’t look like Dead Space (2023) will be added to Game Pass at launch. There’s also no indication that the developer will put the game on the service anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. It’s just more likely that it could be months or years before Microsoft is able to purchase the rights to the game.

Xbox Game Pass does offer the older Dead Space games through EA Play, so you can get a taste of the franchise before you decide whether or not to purchase the remake. The reviews for the game are favorable, though, so it’s likely that the company will try to make as much money from direct purchases as it can before it starts lending it out to other services.

As always, keep an eye on the official Xbox Game Pass social media channels since that’s the best way for players to keep aware of any current or upcoming games on the service.