Is The Callisto Protocol coming to Game Pass?

The Callisto Protocol is the latest horror adventure from the mind behind Dead Space, Glenn Schofield. It will be launching on PC and multiple consoles, including the Xbox and PlayStation, so some are curious if it will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

As one of the hottest horror titles this year, Microsoft would likely be extremely eager to get its hands on it.

There has been an abundance of other Day One games added to Xbox, so this horror adventure would find itself welcome in the catalog.

Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not The Callisto Protocol is coming to Xbox or PC Game Pass.

Will The Callisto Protocol be on Game Pass?

Unfortunately for subscribers to the program, The Callisto Protocol will not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

This is bad news for fans of the program who were hoping to not have to buy it. As it stands, the game isn’t available on Game Pass but that doesn’t mean it can’t come to the service in the distant future.

The Callisto Protocol is also launching with a Season Pass, which means that the developers will continue to release new content into the New Year. The current goal is to sell as many games as they can alongside Season Passes.

So, Krafton will likely not be eager to sell the rights to the game to Game Pass until all that content has been released and they can no longer sell Season Passes.

On the other hand, all three Dead Space games are available on Game Pass through EA Play, so it’s possible The Callisto Protocol could come to the program eventually.