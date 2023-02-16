Is Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story coming to console? Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is debuting this year, and on Feb. 15 Riot Forge revealed some new details about the game.

Riot Forge is collaborating with Tequila Works on this one, with the latter developing the game. Song of Nunu was originally scheduled for March 2022 release, but as a result of multiple delays, the title won’t be coming until Fall 2023.

The developers, thankfully, haven’t kept us fully in the dark. We already know that Song of Nunu will take players on a single-player narrative adventure that was described by the devs as a “road trip you’re doing with your best friend.”

In the game, players will take on Nunu, a character well-known for those who play any of the games set in the Runeterra universe. Players will embark on an adventure with Nunu’s best friend Willump to search for their lost mother. During the quest, players will come across different puzzles and challenges that will require solving before they can push forward.

As expected, the developers also teased that Nunu and Willump’s relationship will have a major part in the story. “They play together, they laugh together, they cry together, they take care of each other,” they said.

With Riot Forge having a history of releasing great games set in Runeterra’s universe, Song of Nunu is expected to be another exhilarating journey. Although will all players be able to enjoy it? Luckily, we have an answer.

Is Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story coming to console?

Song of Nunu is confirmed to be releasing on multiple platforms. These include Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. So, you will be able to enjoy Nunu and Willump’s adventure as well, regardless of your hardware.